Lots Of Tumblr Users Just Got Hacked -- Here's How To Protect Yourself

Photo: GFI Labs

Browsing porn is only the second-most popular online activity after using social media, but it’s still huge.Lots of Tumblr users are probably wishing they had better impulse control and avoided a site promising adult content in exchange for their usernames and passwords.



It’s a malicious type of data theft called “phishing,” and people fall for it every day.

Here are several tips that can keep you ahead of the game the next time you suspect an email might be a scam.

Look for spelling and bad grammar. Cybercriminals aren't exactly famous for impeccable spelling and bulletproof grammar. They work by themselves, maybe even in a hurry, so mistakes go unnoticed easily. Professional organisations have an army of staff to check for mistakes. If you notice silly, obvious errors in an email, it should be a warning sign to you. Beware of links in email. Always double check to make sure a link will take you where it says it will take you. If it says it will take you to your bank's website and instead you land anywhere else, say http://bank.anything.com, run away. This is clearly a phishing attempt, so keep a close eye on your URLs. If an email contains threats, that's another bad sign. This can take any one of a number of forms, but any time you read that an account will be closed or you will be charged an amount of money unless you reply to a suspicious email, that should tip you off again that something's afoot. Phishers might clone the design and format of an email. Don't let an official-looking email fool you into assuming it's legitimate. Ripoff artists might use graphics to lend some credibility to their phishing attempts. When in doubt, pick up the phone. You should always be able to call whichever organisation is trying to reach out to you via email and confirm that some sort of action is required. If it is, you might be able to take care of it over the phone and skip the internet altogether. Use common sense. Be sceptical anytime someone prompts you for private information. If it doesn't feel right, it probably isn't. That's the story on phishing. Now what the heck is NFC, anyway? >

