Tumblr Growing: 180K Users, 720K Daily Pageviews

Tumblr founder David Karp has gotten plenty of love. Now he wants to grow his microblogging business, and wants to hit a million users by the end of the year.
So how’s he doing? David sent us some stats on his company’s growth since November:
- Tumblr has 180,000 registered users, a 59% increase since the beginning of November. At that rate, he’s adding about 17,000 users per month.
- Tumblelogs are getting 503,000 pageviews per day, or about 15 million views per month, up 88% from November. Including hits to Tumblr.com, the company is getting 719,000 pageviews per day, or about 22 million per month.
- Visitors spend 11 minutes, 42 seconds on the site per day, up 46% since November.
- Tumblr averages 43,000 new posts per day across the 180,000 tumblelogs (bijansabet.com). To put that in context: consider that wildly popular WordPress generates about 106k posts per day across 2.3M WordPress blogs.
- Not included in David’s stats: Revenue — because there is none. For the time being, the free service doesn’t sell ads or anything else.
To get to 1 million users by the end of 2008, Tumblr will need to grow by an average 75,000 users per month for the rest of the year — 440% the rate it’s growing right now. That’s an ambitious growth curve. But Tumblr is red hot and just catching on, so we think it’s plausible.
