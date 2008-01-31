Tumblr Growing: 180K Users, 720K Daily Pageviews

Tumblr founder David Karp has gotten plenty of love. Now he wants to grow his microblogging business, and wants to hit a million users by the end of the year.

So how’s he doing? David sent us some stats on his company’s growth since November:

Tumblr has 180,000 registered users, a 59% increase since the beginning of November. At that rate, he’s adding about 17,000 users per month.

Tumblelogs are getting 503,000 pageviews per day, or about 15 million views per month, up 88% from November. Including hits to Tumblr.com, the company is getting 719,000 pageviews per day, or about 22 million per month.

Visitors spend 11 minutes, 42 seconds on the site per day, up 46% since November.

Tumblr averages 43,000 new posts per day across the 180,000 tumblelogs (bijansabet.com). To put that in context: consider that wildly popular WordPress generates about 106k posts per day across 2.3M WordPress blogs.

Not included in David’s stats: Revenue — because there is none. For the time being, the free service doesn’t sell ads or anything else.

To get to 1 million users by the end of 2008, Tumblr will need to grow by an average 75,000 users per month for the rest of the year — 440% the rate it’s growing right now. That’s an ambitious growth curve. But Tumblr is red hot and just catching on, so we think it’s plausible.

