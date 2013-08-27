Tumblr Gave Twitter A Run For Its Money Engaging With VMA Watchers [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Data firm Union Metrics says that Tumblr held its own against Twitter during Sunday night’s Video Music Awards. The firm said that nearly as many people were posting VMA-related content on Tumblr, but that more users talked about the awards in general on Twitter.

McDonald’s confirmed its “Mighty Wings” campaign is on the way.

Twitter reached a deal with the U.S. Tennis Association and Heineken to allow the USTA to tweet video content during the U.S. Open via Twitter’s Amplify platform. The videos will feature pre-roll advertisements from Heineken.

UM won The Hershey Co.’s global media planning and buying account. OMD was the previous lead agency and worked with Hershey since 2002.

Taco Bell and Red Bull were among brands that missed the mark with their VMA tweets, Digiday says.

Joan Rivers and her daughter Melissa are appearing in a series of web videos sponsored by the Renuzit line of air fresheners sold by Henkel.

Tribune Digital is working to build up its programmatic offerings.

Leo Burnett Chicago now holds RE/Max’s network TV, cable TV, radio, digital, social media, out-of-home and print advertising accounts.

Sirius XM thinks its comedy is so good, you’ll pee your pants.

The Onion blasted CNN for making Miley Cyrus’ VMAs performance the top story on its website, a move the fake news service intimated was made solely to rake in more advertising dollars.

