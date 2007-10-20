Tumblr Funded: $750k, Vimeo Tie-Up

Mashable had a hunch, and PEHub confirms it: Tumblr, the “micro-blogging” platform that’s become the darling of the NY startup scene, has raised $750,000 in its first round. We don’t have a valuation yet The company is valued at $3 million, making a paper millionaire out of its founder, 21-year-old (not a typo) David Karp; David sold about 25% of the company. We gather there will be more news in the weeks to come; for one, Tumblr is planning to unveil an overhaul on Nov. 1.

Until then, we can offer this list of investors, which includes both the usual suspects and at least one surprise:

VCs: Union Square Ventures, Spark Capital

Angels: John Borthwick (Betaworks, Fotolog), Albert Wenger, (del.icio.us, Etsy, DailyLit) Fred Seibert (co-founder of Next New Networks), and Vimeo/Connected Ventures’ Jakob Lodwick.

We believe but can’t confirm that this is Jakob’s first angel investment; in retrospect it shouldn’t be a shock, as he’s an avid Tumblr user. In a separate but related development, David tells us that Vimeo and Tumblr are planning a “deep integration” that will make sending Vimeo video to Tumblr sites seamless — we don’t quite have a sense of how that compares to today’s options, but we’re eager to see for ourselves.

For those who haven’t played with it, Tumblr is essentially a stripped-down blog, almost closer to Twitter than Blogger. It launched in March and has 100,000 registered users. The appeal to its fans seems to be its clean look and ease-of-use. Revenue? Of course not. But we can imagine that if this really does take off, it’d be appealing to a range of players interested in an easy-to-use application with a passionate user base — perhaps Vimeo’s owner IAC.

