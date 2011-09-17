Tumblr Founder David Karp Can't Figure Out How To Navigate His neighbourhood

David Karp has a massively successful company, a wonderful girlfriend, and a short profile in The New York Times.



The only problem: He’s having trouble finding his way around his new West Village neighbourhood.

He tells the NYT’s Ashley Parker:

We have been making a real effort to check out our new neighbourhood. Growing up on the Upper West Side, I was really freaked out by anything off the grid. It feels like a totally different country down there, but I really don’t know how to navigate it at all. So we’ve been spending a lot of time just poking around the streets.

Other nuggets we learned: He spends a lot of time at the dog walk with his French-English bulldog puppy Clark (who is impossibly adorable), he and his girlfriend go to Café Mogador almost every Sunday, and they take a Vespa.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.