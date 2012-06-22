Tumblr Finally Updated Its iPhone App And It Looks Pretty Darn Good

Kevin Smith
tumblr app iphone

If you’re a big Tumblr user, then you know its antiquated iPhone app can be pretty clunky and slow.

After a long wait, Tumblr finally released a speedier, more attractive update for its iPhone app.

Scrolling through the dashboard is now super smooth, and we love the new image viewer.

The app also supports gestures. It’s easy to swipe to the right to create a new post or swipe up to get straight to the camera.

Other new features include: support for high resolution images, Spotify integration, tag search, notifications in one place, camera shortcuts, and offline support.

Get it here.

The icon remains unchanged. Tap to open.

Log in.

The Dashboard is more focused on what your friends are sharing. Images are much larger and clearer.

Here are your options when you want to write a new post. We like the new icons.

Swiping to the left lets you easily write a new post.

Writing a text post looks the same.

Sliding up gets you to the camera. This feature is awesome when you want to take a quick shot.

