Tumblr Finally Updated Its iPhone App And It Looks Pretty Darn Good

If you’re a big Tumblr user, then you know its antiquated iPhone app can be pretty clunky and slow.



After a long wait, Tumblr finally released a speedier, more attractive update for its iPhone app.

Scrolling through the dashboard is now super smooth, and we love the new image viewer.

The app also supports gestures. It’s easy to swipe to the right to create a new post or swipe up to get straight to the camera.

Other new features include: support for high resolution images, Spotify integration, tag search, notifications in one place, camera shortcuts, and offline support.

