Tumblr Dude's Hidden Talent Revealed!

David Karp: Tumblr founder, fresh-faced hero of NY startupland, possesor of unflinching blue eyes, etc. Also, it turns out: Karaoke star. Here’s proof, courtesy of CNET’s excellent Caroline McCarthy. (David’s male singing partner, by the way? He was late getting to work this morning. And the doofus in the green shirt, about two-thirds in? That’s Valleywag star Nicholas Carlson, who will claim he saw this clip somewhere else and post it with a better headline, once his site is up and running again).



David Karp and Dan Frommer rock the karaoke mic from Caroline McCarthy on Vimeo

.

Bonus for those inclined to view it that way: David photographed shortly before body slamming Julia Allison.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.