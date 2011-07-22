If You Worked At Tumblr, This Is How Sweet Your Days Would Be

has a pretty sweet job. (The :D is how she signs her emails. It’s lovely, right?)



The Pratt graduate (right) is a member of Tumblr’s community team, where she focuses on keeping the existing users happy and handling the exploding number people flocking to the site. Strle works on everything from strategic partnerships to the Tumblr Spotlight.

Her days involve cats, burgers, and beer.

Also: meetings, brainstorming, and a flying plastic elephant.

And, of course, checking her Tumblr dashboard. Frequently.

On a recent Friday, :D photographed her gig.

All in all, not a bad life.

Our hero. Everyone knows that the Tumblr community loves cats. I am no exception, and I get in some quality time with my kitten Wallace before hitting the subway for Tumblr HQ. Emma's Dilemma is my go-to spot for coffee in the morning. I like this place because you pour your own coffee and it sounds like a tumblr username. They also have delicious bagels. This is my desk. As you can tell, I am a big fan of desk stuff. The pizza slice in the foreground is not an actual slice of pizza, but a little zipper pouch where I keep my receipts for expense reports. Same thing with the burger. The plastic dinosaurs are from a stoop sale i walked by on my way to work (Topherchris loves dinosaurs), annd the toy car is a 68 Citroen DS (my favourite car). Also pictured: Well-dressed Tumblr Intern Tyler Faux. One of the many great things about my job is that I get to spend a lot of quality time on the Tumblr Dashboard. I follow over 500 awesome blogs. I usually have at least two browsers running windows with way too many tabs open. I'm generally emailing with partners, checking out blogs, getting in touch with users, and adding blogs to the Tumblr Spotlight. I also spend a lot of time with HipChat, Zendesk, Skitch, and Spotify. We have a constant stream of interesting visitors at the Tumblr office. Lauren Cuccinotta from TEDx came by to talk with our team about her work facilitating community organised TEDx events around the globe. While we were having our community team meeting, two engineers were talking with the whiteboard a few feet away. I'm not sure what they're chatting about, but if you are interested in that kind of thing, you should check out our new engineering blog at Engineering.tumblr.com. Even as our team has grown, we still generally break for lunch at the same time each day. If I had to make a generalization about the favourite food of Tumblr staff, I'd have to say it was burritos, but Fridays are reserved for burgers. Here we are waiting outside of Fresh n Fast on 23rd street for our traditional Burger Friday. We've done some experiments on this, and we can cram something like 15 tumblr employees in our office elevator. Today we had room to spread out and start sipping on our drinks. Blake is really serious about Boylan's Root Beer. I sit next to Topherchris and down the row from our fashion director Rich Tong. Topherchris is manning the Radar Queue, and Rich is working on his plans for New York Fashion Week in September. That's Matt (finance), Ari (legal), and Penelope, a flying plastic elephant. That's Tumblr president John Maloney catching up with our new recruiter, Sean. Jacob Bijani, Tumblr's creative director, stops by my desk for a quick brainstorming session. We don't usually have this much beer in our fridge, but today is a special day. Radeburger sent over a dozen cases of beer and we invited some friends over to hang out after work. That's engineer John Bunting stocking the fridge. Every Friday afternoon, all the folks in the Tumblr New York office pile into in the conference room to catch up on what happened this week and video chat with our support team in Virginia. Our friends from Vimeo and CollegeHumor come by after work to have a few drinks and catch up. We have a couple pretty skilled mixologists on the tumblr team who love to show off. A lot of people ask about the balloons. It started a few months ago, when I got some mylar balloons my birthday. I enjoyed having them so much that Topherchris and I decided that we should always keep balloons in the office, so when the birthday balloons started to go, we replaced them with heart shaped balloons. We like to think of them as Tumblr Likes. The best kind of party is a pizza party, so we ordered 10 pies from Amici via Seamless Web. Their sausage pizza is the JAM. Needless to say, we ate all the pizza, drank all the beer, and had tons of fun. That was a fun day. Let's look at some computer-generated people >>>

