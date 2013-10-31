Self-Proclaimed 'Gold Digger' Is Dating Her Way Through Toronto's Best Restaurants

Tumblr A picture of Erin she posted to her Tumblr, ‘A Penniless Girl, Bad Dates, and Plenty of Oysters.’

Erin, a 23-year-old “penniless” wannabe actress in Toronto, has incensed the Reddit community with her new quest to eat at every fancy Toronto restaurant on someone else’s dime.

On a Tumblr called “A Penniless Girl, Bad Dates, and Plenty of Oysters,” which she started back in August, Erin wrote: “The plan? Join a slew of dating sites to find a man, any man, even a woman to finance this delectable venture into the maze of Toronto’s hottest resto nabes.”

The self-professed foodie made a list of the roughly 50 restaurants she wants to try in the area, and has since been documenting her first dates with men she describes as, “mostly 2 & 3’s [sic].”

So far, she’s eaten blowtorched sashimi at Jabistro, steak tartare at King & Trinity, oysters at Canoe, and tapas at Hacienda.

Reddit soon enough discovered her Tumblr and outed her on /r/OkCupid, with comments ranging from “Reddit should destroy this girl’s scheme,” to comments bemoaning her spelling and grammar.

A few Canadian news websites picked up the story, too. One of her dates even figured out who she was and planned to dine and ditch her — though they ended up splitting the bill.

As for Erin, she doesn’t seem to be taking the attention too seriously: “Men of Toronto be warned there is a menace on the loose, she’s bleach blonde, about 5’6, slim build and has an appetite for oysters. Reality check? Toronto gold diggers exist. Be afraid, be very afraid,” she writes on her Tumblr.

According to her Tumblr, her JDate account has been suspended, but there’s still her OkCupid account under a fake name, Christian Mingle account, and Tindr profile for all those interested.

