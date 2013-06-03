Tumblr Creative Director Is Leaving Days After New Ad Announcement [THE BRIEF]

TumblrGood morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Tumblr creative director Jacob Bijani is leaving the company. This comes shortly after Yahoo’s acquisition and the announcement that Tumblr is rolling out a new set of ads and sponsored posts. He wrote on Tumblr that “for now, I’m going to take some time off to digest the last few years.”

Ad Age thinks that these are the women to watch in 2013.

Volvo is conducting digital focus groups on Twitter.

Former Microsoft exec Jamen Shively is trying to create America’s first marijuana brand.

Turbo Tax is down to Wieden + Kennedy, CP+B, Goodness Mfg., and Campbell Ewald in its agency review, Adweek reports.

Arby’s CMO Russ Klein just left the company “to pursue other opportunities.” The fast food chain is looking for a replacement. Arby’s president Hala Moddelmog will fill Klein’s role in the meantime.

Ogilvy laid off staff in Chicago last week.

