Tumblr Dude's New Site: Antisocial Bookmarking

By day, Marco Arment works for popular microblogging site Tumblr. In his spare time, though, Marco has cooked up a great little site, Instapaper, which launched this week.

The concept: Find a news story or Web site that you don’t have time to read right away? Your previous options were to bookmark it in your Web browser — which only stores the site on one computer — or add it to one of numerous “social bookmarking” sites like Delicious, Digg, etc., which have a lot of features you might not want to use, like letting other people see what you’re saving.

Instapaper is a lot easier. Log in once (you don’t even have to set a password) and you’ve created a place to dump articles, links, etc., which you can access from any computer or mobile phone with Internet access. Like Tumblr, it’s clean, fast, and only has the bare-bones features it needs to work. We call it “antisocial bookmarking.” Give it a shot. (Via Jakob Lodwick.)

