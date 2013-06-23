Tumblr CEO David Karp Now Partying With Diddy After Selling His Company For $1.1 Billion

Tumblr’s CEO, David Karp is now pretty rich.



About a month ago he sold his company to Yahoo for $1.1 billion.

The success has helped the young entrepreneur to shed his previously “nerdy” persona and now he’s partying with superstars like, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Page Six reports, “the newly minted multi-millionaire was surrounded by women as he downed bottles of Dom Perignon Lumiere at jet set club Gotha, where Diddy spun records and performed until 4 a.m. Also at the lavish party was rapper Nas, Steve Stoute and a host of top ad execs”.

Karp has spent the last few days at the Cannes Lion Advertising festival where he gave a speech at what is known as the “Oscars of advertising”.

Page Six also points out that in his speech Karp said, “a lot of my friends have come to the Gutter Bar, but I have mostly been waving from across the road, sitting under a palm tree.”

Pictures from Cannes suggest otherwise. You can check them out over at Page Six.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.