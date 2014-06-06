Tumblr CEO David Karp Is Asking Obama Your Education Questions

On June 10, Tumblr’s founder and CEO David Karp is going to Washington, D.C., to have a live conversation with President Barack Obama about education. Tumblr is collecting its users’ questions to ask Obama, Tumblr’s staff blog announced today.

It’s the president’s first Tumblr Q&A about education and college affordability.

And if having David Karp and Obama discussing your question just isn’t doing it for you, the White House is also seeking a few Tumblr users to be question-askers live at the event in the White House.

Tumblr users can submit their questions until midnight on June 8. Then tune in to the White House Tumblr on June 10 to see your question get answered.

