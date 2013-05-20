Tumblr CEO David Karp, About To Put $275 Million In Cash In His Pocket, Lands On The Daily News Cover

Nicholas Carlson

New York startup Tumblr is about to sell to Yahoo for $1.1 billion cash.

The deal is going to make Tumblr CEO and founder David Karp, said to own 25% of the company, $275 million richer.

The Daily News is all over it:

