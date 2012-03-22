Check Out These Images Of Celebrities With Tiny Hands

Photo: Zach Vitale, onetinyhand

We’ve seen some crazy celebrity memes including celebs with Steve Buschemi‘s eyes, mouths for eyes and teenage mutant ninja noses. It wouldn’t be long until the latest meme craze hit the web.Hello One Tiny Hand. The Tumblr blog features exactly what you’d imagine, celebs with one small hand. Zach Vitale, who specialises in retouching and post production, is the mastermind behind the site.



Our favourites include Kim Kardashian, George Clooney and Kim Jon-il.

Check out all of the celebrities with tiny hands, HERE.

