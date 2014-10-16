Tumblr Has Emerged As The Most Teen-Centric Social Network

Tumblr remains the most teen-centric social network. It’s also much more popular among millennials than it is among Gen Xers.
Young users mean income levels are low among Tumblr users, but Tumblr is great as a canvas for brand messages: it’s image-centric, its content is very shareable, and it has a very defined quirky user culture that has grown up around it.
- Almost one-third of consumers aged 18 to 34 use Tumblr: 30% of U.S. web users 18 to 34 use Tumblr, 11 percentage points higher than the percentage of 35- to 54-year-olds who use the service, according to data from comScore. Only Instagram and Snapchat show a wider gap in penetration between the two age groups.
- Globally, Tumblr’s audience is skewed toward teens and those in their early twenties: Tumblr’s audience skews heavily to the 16-to-24 age group when looking at the global user base. This age group makes up nearly 50% of Tumblr’s users.
- But Tumblr has some older users too: Interestingly, although Instagram is well ahead of Tumblr in the number of millennial and Gen X users, among those 55 and older, the two social networks are tied at 12% penetration.
- Tumblr’s Achilles Heel remains its relatively lackluster performance on mobile: It has remained persistently desktop-heavy, posing a long-term threat to growth as Tumblr’s competitors become mobile-focused companies. In fact, desktop still accounted for 54% of the time spent on the site in December 2013. The only social network that is more desktop-heavy is LinkedIn, which has a much older user base.
- And low incomes: In keeping with the younger age of Tumblr users,Compete found that more than one-third of Tumblr’s users made less than $US30,00 a year in December 2012. The site has one of the lowest-income user bases.
