Someone at Tumblr jazzed up the app's release notes with wacky fan fiction about founder David Karp

In the release notes for a recent update to Yahoo’s Tumblr blogging app for the iPhone and iPad, the company did something a little…different.

Where usually, the release notes include a list of changes to the app (or at least the frustratingly vague “Bug fixes and performance improvements), Tumblr wrote a little bit of fanfiction about CEO and founder David Karp and a hypothetical board meeting.

Check it out for yourself, as captured in this tweet from Greylock Partners’ venture investor John Lilly:

Tumblr release notes with a little vignette about board meetings. Very close to reality. ;-P pic.twitter.com/H2bm10Y3GK

— John Lilly (@johnolilly) August 25, 2015

We’re no Tumblr experts, but it sounds like this might have been exaggerated. But it’s a great way to punch up a minor app update.

