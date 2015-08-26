Someone at Tumblr jazzed up the app's release notes with wacky fan fiction about founder David Karp

Matt Weinberger
David KarpMichael Seto/Business InsiderTumblr founder David Karp.

In the release notes for a recent update to Yahoo’s Tumblr blogging app for the iPhone and iPad, the company did something a little…different.

Where usually, the release notes include a list of changes to the app (or at least the frustratingly vague “Bug fixes and performance improvements), Tumblr wrote a little bit of fanfiction about CEO and founder David Karp and a hypothetical board meeting. 

Check it out for yourself, as captured in this tweet from Greylock Partners’ venture investor John Lilly:

 We’re no Tumblr experts, but it sounds like this might have been exaggerated. But it’s a great way to punch up a minor app update. 

NOW WATCH: The 3 people Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer leans on for advice

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us tumblr yahoo!