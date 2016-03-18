Yahoo just removed a big barrier to buying ads on Tumblr

Since Tumblr was acquired by Yahoo in May 2013, its advertising growth has not been going to plan. In February, we reported Tumblr failed to reach its 2015 revenue target of $100 million and that Yahoo hinting that it may write off almost the entire $1 billion deal to buy the blogging platform.

One reason Tumblr has not been as appealing to advertisers as expected is its requirement that a brand can only run sponsored posts if it had its own Tumblr blog.

Tumblr has just dropped this requirement, now allowing “blogless” sponsored posts, according to Marketing Land. This means that all brands will now be able to run sponsored posts in user feeds and dashboards.

Yahoo was not immediately available for comment.

We reported in February that Tumblr has been rolling back sales-integration efforts with Yahoo, which insiders claim caused many of its issues in landing big ad deals in the first place.

“Since the acquisition, Tumblr has introduced a number of innovative ad products to maximise value for our advertisers and best meet their needs. To further support these efforts moving forward, we have returned to a Tumblr-dedicated direct sales team,” a Tumblr spokesperson told Business Insider in February.

