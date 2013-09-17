Tumblr Prepares To Sell Ads Based On Users' Data

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Yahoo has partnered with DataSift to funnel real-time and historic data about Tumblr users into inferable analytics. The analytics will help advertisers make sense of the 5.5 billion interactions that happen on Tumblr each month, and give them an idea of how to value paid media on the platform. DataSift is also one of Twitter’s advertising data partners Read >

Pinterest Drives The ‘Reverse Showrooming’ Phenomenon, Where Shoppers Browse Online But Buy In-Store

At BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s paid subscription service, we recently analysed over 15 datasets culled from a variety of sources to probe the viability of social media as a commerce and retail-driver. We published our insights in a recent report, “The New Art Of Social Commerce: How Brands And Retailers Are Converting Tweets, Pins, And Likes Into Sales.” Read >

Twitter Experiments With Account Recommendations (Sprout Social)

Twitter engineer Tim Trueman mentioned in a tweet, that Twitter is testing a feature that direct messages users with recommendations of who else to follow. Read >

Twitter To Redesign Its Mobile Apps (All Things D)

Some time after Apple releases iOS 7, Twitter plans to reveal a redesign of its app interface for mobile, according to All Things D sources. One of the rumoured major design changes includes a stream dedicated entirely to photos. According to the sources, Twitter is hoping to appeal to a more mainstream audience before it hits the public investor market. Read >

HTTPS Sites Now AdSense Compatible (Google Blog)

Many websites use HTTPS to protect their users’ data, and now those publishers can monetise those sites with AdSense which has launched HTTPS compatibility. Read >

Pinterest Hires First International Employees (Mashable)

Pinterest has expanded overseas with its first group of managers in France and the UK. “The Pinterest communities in France and the United Kingdom have been growing …” said Matt Crystal, Pinterest’s head of international, in a statement to Mashable. Read >

