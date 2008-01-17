Tumblr: 170k Users, Aiming For 1 Million

The NY Observer’s Doree Shafrir joins the growing David Karp fanclub (we joined up all the way back in October 2007) with a lengthy profile of the 21-year-old and his Tumblr startup. Relevant stats: Tumblr now claims 170,000 users — a 70% increase in less than 3 months — and is shooting for a million by the end of this year. Revenue is not mentioned, because there is none.

We gather a new feature launch is in the works, perhaps this week. We also gather that David will be getting more press soon, via the NY Post’s PageSix magazine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.