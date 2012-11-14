Tumblr Names 12 Ad Agencies To Its Creative 'A-List'

Photo: Tumblr

Tumblr, the five-year-old social blogging platform that now hosts 80 million blogs, announced the launch of its “A-List Partnership Program” earlier this morning.The 12 creative agencies on the list “will be able to advise and share resources and will be equipped with the right tools to give their clients the ultimate Tumblr experience.”



The agencies that made the cut are: AKQA, AllDayEveryDay, BBH, Carrot Creative, Deep Focus, Droga5, Horizon Media, Poke, [email protected], Watson Design Group, We Are Social, and 360i.

These agencies, along with technology providers and media shops also featured on the list, have access to training from Tumblr staff, hands-on support and communication with Tumblr’s brand strategists, PR support, client referrals, Tumblr’s API team, and Tumblr’s Firehose of data.

Tumblr CEO David Karp

Photo: Flickr/edans

Tumblr has taken its time to come to grips with the ad business. In September it appointed former Groupon exec Lee Brown as its new global sales ad chief. At Groupon, Brown was in charge of building the company’s national client base. Tumblr just started selling sponsored ad spots in May of this year. The ads, which sell for a minimum of $25,000, are featured in the user’s dashboard displays.

Related:

This Amazing Chart Shows What Happens When A Tumblr Post Goes Viral

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.