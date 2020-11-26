Tulsa, Oklahoma, is paying remote workers $10,000 to move there for a year

Sean Pavone/Getty Images

Tulsa Remote is offering remote workers a $US10,000 grant to move to the Oklahoma city for a year.

People who move will get help finding housing, as well as a year-long membership at a local co-working space.

Candidates must live outside of Oklahoma and be in full-time employment that they can carry out remotely.

Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second-largest city, and house prices are 43% below the national average. The program aims to fuel its growth.

Remote workers are being offered $US10,000 to move to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a year.

As part of its Tulsa Remote program, which launched in November 2018, the city is looking for 250 new workers to relocate to the state’s second-largest city.

The program aims to help fuel growth in the city.

Tulsa Remote, which is funded by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, will pay out a $US10,000 grant over the course of a year. This includes upfront money to help with relocation expenses, a monthly stipend, and a final payment at the end of the year.

Participants will also receive a one-year membership at a local co-working space, help finding housing, and regular community-building opportunities.

To qualify, candidates must live outside of Oklahoma and be in full-time employment that they can carry out remotely once they move to Tulsa. They must also be able to move to the city within six months.



Tulsa Remote will conduct video interviews with the finalists, but they may be asked to visit in person if they have never been to the city before.

Tulsa’s economy has historically been dominated by the oil industry, but the city has growing finance, technology, manufacturing, and aerospace sectors. It also is home to 15 higher education institutions and an international airport.

The cost of living in Tulsa is 61% lower than New York City, and house prices are 43% below the national average, the program’s organisers say.

