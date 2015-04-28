Tulsa official resigns after fatal shooting of unarmed black man

Tulsa Sheriff’s office Eric Harris, 44, was fatally shot by reserve deputy Robert Bates.

The Tulsa County undersheriff has resigned only weeks after a reserve deputy fatally shot an unarmed suspect, the Tulsa County sheriff said on Monday.

Undersheriff Tim Albin’s resignation came just after the release of documents into the investigation of Reserve Deputy Robert Bates, 73, who was charged with second-degree manslaughter for Eric Harris, 44, during an April 2 arrest.

Albin resigned after the documents revealed that he pressured other officials within the department to elevate Bates within the department’s volunteer program, Tulsa World reported.

Some of the allegations leveled against Albin include the falsifying of Bates’ training records and making him the only reserve deputy assigned to his own patrol car, according to KOTV.

“Given the gravity of the current situation … he agreed that maybe it’s time for a change,” Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz announced Monday, according to the paper, adding that Albin’s resignation is effective at the end of the week.

The elderly insurance executive, who many have accused of paying to play cop after it was revealed he bought the department multiple cars and other expensive equipment, has since claimed he thought he was firing his stun gun.

He was assigned to one of the cars he bought the department, Sgt. Randy Chapman, who ran the reserve deputy program and also conducted an investigation in the glad handing of bates, claimed in the report cited by multiple media outlets.

Albin also forced a supervisor to sign off on Bates having received 150 more hours of training than he actually participated in, according to KOTV.

When others complained of his special treatment, Albin told the investigator, Sgt. Randy Chapman to “stop messing with him because he does a lot of good for the county,” Chapman wrote in the report, according to the Tulsa World.

Glanz also told local officials and reporters that further reforms will occur within his office.

“I will continue to examine my organisation, and there will be more changes in the coming days as I work to restore the integrity to the Sheriff’s Office which the public has come to expect,”he said.

Albin was second in command within the sheriff’s office.

Video released days after the incident revealed that Bates shot Harris while he was being restrained by multiple officers.

Bates recently pleaded not guilty to the second-degree manslaughter charge. He will soon jet off for a vacation in the Bahamas.

