The University Of Tulsa Has Taken The Lead For Ugliest Football Helmet Ever

Add the University of Tulsa to the list of schools ready to don a college football field in extremely ugly forward-thinking helmets.



The gold helmets will feature the letter “T” – the size of which can only be rivaled by Notre Dame’s new shamrock helmet – set atop the crown. It’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

And, hopefully, the last time we’ll ever see it.

Photo: Kegs ‘N Eggs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.