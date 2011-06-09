Tulo Wins Game For Rockies With Ninth Inning Two-Run Double

Photo: Flickr/Dirk Hansen

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The numbers said Heath Bell should have gotten Troy Tulowitzki out.The numbers were wrong.



Tulowitzki hit a two-run double off Bell with one out in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Wednesday to take two of three in the series.

Tulowitzki had been 0 for 14 lifetime against Bell (2-2), a two-time All-Star, before his hit to right-centre. He finished with three hits and three RBIs.

“I knew I hadn’t gotten a hit off him,” Tulowitzki said. “But I hit three or four balls hard. Just because the numbers read 0 for 14, I know I hit some balls hard.”

Colorado’s Todd Helton had his first four-hit game of the season and fell a triple shy of the cycle. He scored three runs.

Padres starter Dustin Moseley was injured while batting in the fifth. He popped up, immediately grabbed his left shoulder and fell to the ground. He was helped to the dugout and reliever Cory Luebke started the sixth. Moseley sustained a subluxation, where the shoulder slips out of the socket, then immediately slips back in place.

Carlos Gonzalez started the winning rally with a single to centre and was sacrificed to second by pinch-hitter Jonathan Herrera. Helton was intentionally walked and the runners advanced on Bell’s wild pitch while Tulowitzki was batting.

“I think I’ve had good success against him,” Bell said. “He’s a great hitter and he comes through in the clutch, but I felt like I could get him out and I think (manager Bud Black) felt the same way. I think Helton was more of a concern than he was. That’s why we put Todd on. I felt like I could get Tulo out and I made the right pitch.”

Matt Lindstrom (1-1) pitched the eighth for the win and Huston Street worked a perfect ninth for his 17th save in 19 chances.

Aaron Cook made his season debut for the Rockies after being activated from the 60-day disabled list. He allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2-3 innings while striking out four and walking four.

Cook broke his right index finger during spring training. He hadn’t pitched in the big leagues since Sept. 8 against Cincinnati, when he was hit by Joey Votto’s line drive, fracturing his lower right leg.

With the Rockies leading 3-1 in the sixth, Cook had two outs with runners on first and third when manager Jim Tracy came out for a mound visit. Tracy left Cook in, but a wild pitch during Jorge Cantu’s at-bat allowed Chase Headley to score. Cantu was intentionally walked to chase Cook and Alberto Gonzalez greeted reliever Matt Belisle with an RBI single to tie it.

“I felt pretty good,” Cook said. “Of course, I walked four guys, which cost me later in the game by not being able to finish the sixth inning. But I was able to use my secondary pitches effectively.”

Helton singled in the first, homered in the third and doubled in the fifth and seventh. Helton tied the game at 1 with his eighth homer, which sailed over the porch in the right-field corner.

Tulowitzki singled following Helton’s two-out homer, advanced on Seth Smith’s single, which hit second-base umpire Tim Tschida and scored on Ty Wigginton’s single.

The Rockies made it 3-1 in the fifth when Helton doubled to the gap in left-centre and scored on Tulowitzki’s single to right.

The Padres loaded the bases on three singles in the second before Alberto Gonzalez brought in a run with a grounder for the second out. Moseley struck out to end the threat.

General manager Jed Hoyer confirmed after the game that the Padres will call up prized prospect Anthony Rizzo on Thursday. Rizzo, a slugging first baseman who’s been tearing up the Pacific Coast League with Triple-A Tucson, flew to San Diego on Wednesday to have his left thumb examined by a specialist in the last step before joining the big league squad.

NOTES: Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon singled in the second for his first major league hit. … Helton’s double in the fifth tied him for 27th on the all-time list with Hall of Famers Ducky Medwick and Dave Winfield, and Bobby Abreu with 540. Helton doubled again in the seventh for No. 541, moving him into a tie for 26th with Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby. … To make room for Cook, the Rockies optioned RHP Greg Reynolds to Triple-A Colorado Springs. The Rockies also transferred left-hander Jorge De La Rosa from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL. … Padres C Nick Hundley was activated from the from the 15-day DL and OF Blake Tekotte was optioned to Double-A San Antonio.

