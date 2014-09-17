TULIPMANIA: The True Story Of How A Country Went Totally Nuts For Flower Bulbs

Four centuries ago, a whole country went completely crazy for tulip bulbs.

But why do we still talk about these flower-obsessed Dutch traders.

As you’ll read, the story of tulipmania involves many timeless issues like behavioural biases, malfunctioning markets, inequality, and basic economic concepts like supply and demand imbalances.

Dutch tulips were the first speculative asset to see prices shoot through the roof, and then quickly crash.

And of course they weren’t the last.

With the help of historian Anne Goldgar’s 2007 “

Tulipmania,” Business Insider brings you this unusual and enlightening story.

Editor’s Note: Former Business Insider writer Rob Wile contributed to an earlier version of this feature.

