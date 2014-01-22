Tulane Freshmen Discover They're Half-Sisters After Striking Up A Fast Friendship

Claire Brown/The Tulane Hullabaloo Tulane freshmen and half-sisters Emily Nappi (left) and Mikayla Stern- Ellis (right)

Two Tulane University freshmen who became fast friends during their first semester on campus just discovered they have more in common than their fashion style and a love of acting — they also share the same father.

Mikayla Stern-Ellis and Emily Nappi met on Facebook last summer while looking for potential roommates before they arrived on campus, The Tulane Hullabaloo reports.

While both of the new students were interested in the same dorm and had a lot in common, they ended up not rooming together, although they stayed in touch throughout the semester.

As they continued to get to know each other, the two freshmen discovered an odd commonality — both had Colombian sperm donor fathers. This was just another coincidence for Stern-Ellis and Nappi, both of whom, as well as living in the same dorm, originally came to New Orleans from their homes in California, shared a love of acting, and even bought the same fleece jacket at a Tulane Black Friday sale.

According to The Hullabaloo, “The two joked to each other and their friends about the possibility that they could be half-sisters but never thought that it might be true.”

“We’ve been telling people, ‘Oh, there’s a 25 per cent chance we’re sisters,'”Nappi told the student newspaper.

Over winter break, The Hullabaloo reports, Stern-Ellis’ mother began to wonder if the girls really were sisters when she and her partner heard about their many similarities. When she couldn’t remember any other Colombian donors on the list, she asked her daughter to find out the donor number of her new friend’s father.

Both Stern-Ellis and Nappi’s sperm donor number matched.

According to The Hullabaloo, “When they found out they shared the same donor, both girls said they were mind-blown and that their families were in awe.”

