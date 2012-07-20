This Finance Tool Could Make Student Loans Less Of A Hassle

Photo: Tuition.io

Tuition.io is a personal finance site that both organizes your student loans and helps you optimise paying them back all from one location, Forbes’ Lori Kozlowski reports.The site calculates monthly payments, tells users how to contact the loan provider, gives a pay-off date estimate, and tabulates how much interest users will pay over time.



One of the standout features is Tuition.io’s ability to automatically tell users if their loans quality for certain payment plans, including federal consolidation, private consolidation, and even income-based repayment. It also generates PDF applications for each plan, saving users the hassle of digging it up on their own.

Although the site carries many of same traits as Mint.com, there’s a difference: Price. Unlike free services, Tuition.io may charge a service fee, which they claim is “minimal compared to the significant savings you’ll realise over the course of your loan,” according to their FAQs. There’s no exact figure listed, as the site is still in beta until August.

Sign up for an invitation to preview the site on tuition.io. Click the button on the homepage, which will prompt you to enter your name and email.

