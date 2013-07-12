University Asks Its Applicants 'What Does #YOLO Mean To You?'

Tufts University — known for their quirky applications — has given high school seniors the chance to answer one of the great and lingering questions of their generation: “What does #YOLO mean to you?”



As The Hairpin reports, potential members of the Tufts Class of 2018 will have the ability to address Drake’s cultural milestone head on as they view for a spot at the university. This year’s application includes the optional question:

E) The ancient Romans started it when they coined the phrase “Carpe diem.” Jonathan Larson proclaimed “No day but today!” and most recently, Drake explained You Only Live Once (YOLO). Have you ever seized the day? Lived like there was no tomorrow? Or perhaps you plan to shout YOLO while jumping into something in the future. What does #YOLO mean to you?

It’s worth noting that Tufts admissions officers may have included the question because they’re genuinely curious as to the meaning of the popular phrase. As the Boston Globe argues, Every now and then, a bit of slang comes along that draws a bright red line between young and old … If you are over 25, YOLO likely means nothing to you.” The question could very well be a sneaky and potentially effective way to get into the know.

The Hairpin also points out these helpful instructions on the Tufts application:

Think outside the box as you answer the following questions. Take a risk and go somewhere unexpected. Be serious if the moment calls for it but feel comfortable being playful if that suits you, too. The suggested length for question 3 is 200-250 words.

No word yet on whether Tufts will be replacing its almost 150-year-old motto Pax et Lux with the new and improved Tu Tantum Vivere Semel.

