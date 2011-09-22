Last Night's Vehicle Fire In Michigan Was The Result Of A Car Bomb

Photo: AP

Michigan officials have confirmed that a vehicle fire Tuesday evening was the result of a car bomb.According to MSNBC, the explosion occurred 35-miles Southwest of Detroit in Monroe injuring a father and his two sons. All three were taken to St. Vincent Medical centre in Toledo and remain in serious condition.



The victim Erik Chappell is an attorney who specialises in family law and business disputes. He was driving the boys to football practice when the bomb went off.

The ATF is investigating and has posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

