Stocks Are On A Massive Winning Streak That Traders Are All Talking About Today

Ray RiveraDave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along the topics about which he is chatting about with traders.



The top topic: The Tuesday Streak.

Morning, US futures are starting slightly better today, as we go for 21 straight up Tuesdays for the DJIA. This mirrors the slight bounce in EU Markets, as the DAX is near unchanged, but EU fins are jumping 1% as yields are dropping in the PIIGs. The biggest overseas mover was the Nikkei, which jumped over 2% – it’s biggest one-day advance in 3 weeks – after being hit for over 1.6% in the morning session. Most of the upside is attributed to Abe’s comments ahead of his presentation to Parliament tomorrow about Pension caps on Equity Investments being lifted. Shanghai got hit for over 1% on light news flow as the street awaits a large data-dump from them Friday night – Aussie’s market added 25bp, despite the RBA standing pat on Interest Rates (Dovish outlook).

Will we make it to 21? We’ll see.

