Tuesday Morning is closing at least 132 stores after filing for bankruptcy — see if your local store is on the list

Lea Z. / Yelp Tuesday Morning is closing stores after filing for bankruptcy.

Off-price home goods retailer Tuesday Morning is planning to close at least 132 stores across the country this summer.

It will close further locations as it reaches later stages in its reorganization. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday.

Here’s the full list of locations included in the first wave.

As part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Tuesday Morning will close approximately 230 of its nearly 700 stores.

In the first phase of closures, set to take place this summer, it will close at least 132 stores. The off-price home goods retailer listed the addresses of these locations in court filings on Wednesday, saying that they are expected to begin closing on June 1.

Tuesday Morning said in a court filing that the locations were selected because they were underperforming or located too close to another store in its portfolio.

The retailer still needs bankruptcy court approval to begin closing sales, and locations could be added or removed from the list.

In the press release announcing its bankruptcy, Tuesday Morning CEO Steve Becker specifically mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic as contributiong to the business’ struggles. Tuesday Morning temporarily closed all of its locations and furloughed most of its 9,000 employees in March. It does not have an e-commerce business, making the temporary store closures particularly devastating.

“The complete halt of store operations for two months put the Company in a financial position that can be effectively addressed only through a reorganization in Chapter 11,” he said.

Here is the list of stores that are slated to close, listed alphabetically by state:

Town Square Shopping Centre, 1646 Town Square SW, Cullman, AL 35055

Riverview Plaza Shopping Centre, 407 George Wallace Dr., Suite #1D, Gadsden, AL 35903

Promenade Montgomery, 2572 Eastern Blvd., Montgomery, AL 36117

Kroger Centre, 205 W. Oak St., Conway, AR 72032

Bowman Heights Shopping Centre, 301 S. Bowman Road, Little Rock, AR 72211

Northmall Centre, 4841 North Stone Ave, Suite 115, Tucson, AZ 85704

The Commons At Aliso Town Centre, 26505 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Culver Centre, 3844 Culver Centre #A, Culver City, CA 90232

Laguna Pavilion, 7440 Laguna Blvd., Ste 108, Elk Grove, CA 95758

The Eureka Mall, 800 W. Harris St., Suite 33, Eureka, CA 95503

Blackstone & Barstow Shopping Centre, 5380 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, CA 93710

842 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, CA 93940

Hastings Ranch Shopping Centre, 3705 East Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107

Sierra Vista Plaza, 1850 N. Placentia Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Carmelo Plaza, 1630 Contra Costa Blvd., Suite F, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Santa Rita Square, 3170 Santa Rita Rd., Pleasanton, CA 94566

Pico Plaza, 43 Calle De Industrias, San Clemente, CA 92672

Marigold Centre, 3860-1 Broad Street, Suite 1, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Conejo Valley Plaza, 1350 North Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Union Landing, 31320 Courthouse Dr., Union City, CA 94587

Nut Tree Shopping Centre, 1661 E. Monte Vista Ave, Vacaville, CA 95688

Packwood Creek East, 4256 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, CA 93277

Westchester Village, 8801 South Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester, CA 90045

Southern Cross Shopping Centre, 1833 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Concord Square, 4431 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803

Colonial Shoppes Bear Lake, 3030 E. Semoran Blvd., Suite 140, Apopka, FL 32703

Mission Bay Plaza, 20415-A S.R. 7, Boca Raton, FL 33498

Turtle Crossing, 4396 N. State Rd 7, Coral Springs, FL 33073

Bellair Plaza, 2435 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32118-3201

Tomoka Town Centre, 1115 Cornerstone Blvd., Suite S, Daytona Beach, FL 32117-7100

Coconut Point Town Centre, 8012 Mediterranean Dr., Estero, FL 39928

Emerald Woods Plaza, 3900 North 46th Street, Hollywood, FL 33021

Loop West Shopping Centre, 2003 W Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741- 0731

Barclay Square, 13819 L-M Walsingham Rd., Largo, FL 33774

Gulf Gate Plaza, 2648 Tamiami Trail, Naples, FL 34112

Tyrone Gardens, 931 Tyrone Blvd. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Tuesday Morning Plaza, 291 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32073

Westfork Plaza, 15891 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Buckingham Plaza, 310 South State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414

Tequesta Shoppes, 115-A N. Hwy US 1, Tequesta, FL 33469

Westward Shopping Centre, 2471 Okeechobee Blvd., Suite 2505 E, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Brighten Park, 2480 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, GA 30329-3034

Parkway Pointe, 3101 Cobb Parkway SE, Suite 120, Atlanta, GA 30339

Canton Exchange Shopping Centre, 2243 Cumming Hwy, Suite 124, Canton, GA 30115-8071

Cross Country Plaza, 3201 Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31906

Georgetown Shopping Centre, 4490 Chamblee- Dunwoody Rd., Suite 104B, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Fayette Pavilion III, 240 Pavilion Pkwy, Fayetteville, GA 30214

McDonough Commons, 1541 Hwy 20 W, Suite 110, McDonough, GA 30253-7309

The Village at Peachtree Corners, 5270 Peachtree Parkway, Norcross, GA 30092

Collins Road Square, 1370 Twixt Town Rd., Marion, IA 52302-3079

Teton Village Plaza, 2131 E. 17th Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Yellowstone Plaza, 675 Yellowstone Ave., Pocatello, ID 83201

Butterfield Plaza, 1310 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Naper West Plaza, 586 S. IL Route 59, Naperville, IL 60540

Rice Lake Square, 229 Rice Lake Square, Suite 229, Wheaton, IL 60189-2136

Fresh Thyme, 3600 W 3rd Street, Bloomington, IN 47404

Shoppes at County Line, 8705 Hardegan St., Indianapolis, IN 46227- 7211

Willow Lake East, 2620 Lake Circle Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46268

Merrillville Plaza, 1635 East 80th Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410

Town East Centre, 441 E. Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502

Wanamaker 21, 1930 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite A1, Topeka, KS 66604

2350 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS 67205

Beltway Crossing Shopping Centre, 6322 Ritchie Hwy., Suite 4, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

The Centre at Salisbury, 2300 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD 21801

Goucher Commons, 803 Goucher Blvd., Towson, MD 21286

New Towne Plaza, 44524 Ford Rd., Space No. B-100, Canton, MI 48187

Gratiot Centre, 31902 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, MI 48066

Southdale Square, 2940 W 66th St, Richfield, MN 55423

Woodbury Village Shopping Centre, 7150 Valley Creek Plaza, Suite 226, Woodbury, MN 55125

Chesterfield Commons Technology Park, 17353 Edison Ave., Chesterfield, MO 63005

Watson Plaza Shopping Centre, 233 Watson Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63126

Plantation Point, 6411 Triangle Plantation Dr., Raleigh, NC 27616

Eagle Run Shopping Centre, 13320 West Maple Rd., Omaha, NE 68164

Westwood Plaza, 12119 West Centre Rd., Omaha, NE 68144

Castle Ridge Plaza, 388 State Rt 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936

Union Square Shopping Centre, 500 Highway 35, Suite 6B-6E, Middletown, NJ 07748

Paramus Place, 165 Route 4 West, Space #3, Paramus, NJ 07652

The Ramsey Square Shopping Centre, 1300 New Jersey 17 #5, Ramsey, NJ 07446

Middlesex Mall, 6781 Hadley Rd., South Plainfield, NJ 07080

Bey Lea Plaza, 1232 Hooper Ave., Suite 10, Toms River, NJ 08753

Blue Star Shopping Centre, 1701-75 Route 22 West, Store #20, Watchung, NJ 07069

Crossgates Commons, 161 Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY 12205

Eastview Plaza, 8190-8250 Transit Road, Amherst, NY 14221

Cobblestone Court, 8000 Pittsford-Victor Road, Victor, NY 14564

Easton Square, 3886A Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43230

Tiffany Square, 1300 Boardman Poland Rd., Poland, OH 44514-1934

River Square, 19875 Detroit Road, Rocky River, OH 44116

Springdale Plaza, 473 East Kemper Road, Springdale, OH 45246

Solon Square Shopping Centre, 33507 Aurora Rd., Solon, OH 44139

Prime Square, 205 9800 SE Washington St., Portland, OR 97216

Colonial Commons, 5098 Jonestown Rd., Suite 2, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Carpet Mart Plaza, 5103 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

North Hills Village, 4801 McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Penn Centre East, 3430 William Penn Hwy, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Southland Four Seasons S/C, 641-643 Clairton Blvd., Storerooms #45 & 46, Pleasant Hills, PA 15236

Trainer’s Corner Shopping Centre, 200 N West End Blvd., Quakertown, PA 18951- 2308

Wilkes Barre Commons, 3460 Wilkes Barre Blvd., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702

Eastgate Town Centre, 5600 Brainerd Road, Suite D-26, Chattanooga, TN 37411

The Shops At Western Plaza, 4553 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

4108 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215

Courtside Plaza Shopping Centre, 5930 IH 20 West, Arlington, TX 76017

Plaza 183, 13450 Research Blvd., Suite 240, Austin, TX 78750

Plantation Plaza, 105 Dixie Dr., Clute, TX 77531

Best Buy S/C ,9384 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231

Irving Towne Centre, 3401 W. Airport Frwy, Ste 118, Irving, TX 75062

Chestnut Village Shopping Centre, 535 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin, TX 75901

Murphy Marketplace, 104 North Murphy Rd., Suite 200, Murphy, TX 75094

The Market at Crenshaw, 4581 E. Sam Houston Pkwy S., Pasadena, TX 77505- 3949

1750 E. Belt Line Rd., Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75081

Arapaho Village, 819 Arapaho Road, Suite 14, Richardson, TX 75080

Village at Stone Oak, 2606 TPC Pkwy, Suite 110, San Antonio, TX 78259

Miramar Shopping Centre, 2124 Bayport Blvd., Seabrook, TX 77586

Gateway Crossing Shopping Centre, 268 S. 500 W., Bountiful, UT 84010

3501 Carlin Springs Road, Bailey’s Crossroads, VA 22041

Village Centre Shopping Centre, 5619 Stone Road, Space # 3, Centreville, VA 20120

Midway Shopping Centre, 3165 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg, VA 24073

Fairfax Circle Shopping Centre, 9709 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22031

Gateway Village / Fredericksburg Design Centre, 2340 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Pocono Crossing, 10364 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23236

The Market at Shelton Shop, 901 Garrisonville Rd., Stafford, VA 22556

Sugarland Crossing Shopping Centre, 47100 Community Plaza Suite 138 (Store 60), Sterling, VA 20164

London Bridge Shopping Centre, 2346 Virginia Beach Blvd., Suites 7E-8, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Warrenton Towne Centre, 619 Frost Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186

Vienna Shopping Centre, 136-138 D Maple Avenue West, Vienna, VA 22182

653-156th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA 98007

SeaTac Village Shopping Centre, 1718 South 320th St., Federal Way, WA 98003

Rosehill Plaza, 12042 NE 85th Street, Kirkland, WA 98033

Alderwood Parkway Place, 19225 Alderwood Mall Pkwy, Suite 110, Lynnwood, WA 98036- 4870

Michael’s Centre, 3701 S. Cedar St., Tacoma, WA 98409

Parkway Super Centre, 17720 South Centre Parkway, Tukwila, WA 98188

Green Bay Plaza, 1481-1535 W. Mason Street, Green Bay, WI 54304

Greenway Station Shopping Centre, 1700 Deming Way, Suite 102, Middleton, WI 53562

