Tuesday Morning Recap: Positive Tone Following Solid Housing Numbers and GS Earnings

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes

– Asian markets closed down over 1% as they were in catch up mode after Monday’s weakness on S&P downgrade of US credit rating

– In China, the HSBC Manufacturing PMI number came in flat m/m- may suggest growth is stabilizing

– In Japan, chipmakers/semi name were weak following TXN’s statement yesterday that the earthquake would slow production in Q2

– European bourses are trading higher

– Fairly strong earnings out of Novartis (NVS) and Burberry

– Positive Eurozone Manufacturing PMI number

– France Services PMI came in at the highest level since September 2000

– Successful Greek bond auction

