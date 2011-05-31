Tuesday Morning Recap: Markets Rise on Another Potential Greek Bail Out

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes
– Week is off to a strong start as global markets are all higher
– In Asia, Nikkei rallied to close up 2% despite Moody’s review of the country’s sovereign rating
– Strength in Japan in part attributed to Manufacturing PMI number, which showed an expansion
– Hang Seng closed up 2.2% while Shanghai Comp closed up 2.2%
– Markets are up on news that Greece may be bailed out- Germany potentially drafting a new plan
– New bailout pkg would avoid a complete Greek debt restructuring, expected to be announced by end of June
– Financials are leading the way in Europe
– Eurozone CPI came in lower than expectations
– Euro is up as well this morning
