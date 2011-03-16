HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes



– >14% sell off in Nikkei upon Tokyo Energy’s confirmation that there was a third explosion at a new reactor in Fukushima + fire at another reactor

– Japanese PM Naoto Kan in talking about radiation levels addressed nation to stay indoors

– Needless to say, everything in the red

– People in Japan are hoarding supplies and trying to leave Tokyo as fear of radiation spreads (weather forecasts suggest wind will probably blow radiation toward Tokyo)

– Nikkei finished down 10.6%

– Note today’s move in the Nikkei was the steepest drop since 1987

– Meanwhile Shanghai closed down 1.4%, Hang Seng closed down 2.9%

– Yen is actually up (may be due to unwind in carry trade)

– Nat gas up => increase in demand from Japan to make up for electricity shortage]

Click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/tuesday-morning-recap-japan-driven-sell-off-overdone-or-just-the-beginning

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.