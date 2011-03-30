Tuesday Morning Recap: Goldman Cuts Japan GDP Forecast

HedgeFundLIVE.com — Morning Notes
– More news out of Japan around radiation situation:
– Reports out that radiation was found in soil of Fukushima plant and that gov’t may nationalize the facility
– Nikkei closed down 20bps after seeing a volatile session (was down as much as 1.7%)
– Note that Nikkei went ex div today
– Also, GS cut GDP forecast for Japan (down to 0.7% from 1.3%)
– Shanghai Comp closed down 90bps; Hang Seng unch’d
– European bourses are slightly lower
