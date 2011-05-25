HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes



– Global markets are net positive

– Only major index in the red is the Shanghai, which closed down 30bps upon 2011 growth forecast cut by Goldman

– Among top headlines this morning: 14 UK banks to be reviewed by Moody’s for potential downgrades

– Note that Barclays (BCS) had its outlook cut to negative from stable

– German IFO data came in higher than expectations

– Commodities are also up, particularly crude oil seeing a bounce after yesterday

CLICK HERE for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/tuesday-morning-recap-goldman-cuts-china-growth-forecast-raises-brent-crude-forecast

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.