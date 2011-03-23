Tuesday Morning Recap: Another Quiet Day Ahead?

HedgeFundLIVE.com — Morning Notes



– Not much out overnight, and markets continue to climb higher

– Nikkei reopened today and closed up a nice 4.4%

– Nuclear situation in Japan continue to show progress, although there was a 6.6 magnitude earthquake, but that is not having much of an effect on the markets

– European bourses are trading higher as well

– Oil was flattish, but has since moved lower- note that May contract becomes front month at close of pit trading session today

– S&P futures are trading along flat line as well ahead of the open, down just about two ticks

– January FHFA Housing Price Idx out at 10a ET

– Otherwise, another light day in terms of data releases

– Note yesterday’s rally was on weak volume- may be another quiet day like yesterday

