Tuesday Morning Recap: Another Quiet Day Ahead?

HedgeFundLIVE.com — Morning Notes
– Not much out overnight, and markets continue to climb higher
– Nikkei reopened today and closed up a nice 4.4%
– Nuclear situation in Japan continue to show progress, although there was a 6.6 magnitude earthquake, but that is not having much of an effect on the markets
– European bourses are trading higher as well
– Oil was flattish, but has since moved lower- note that May contract becomes front month at close of pit trading session today
– S&P futures are trading along flat line as well ahead of the open, down just about two ticks
– January FHFA Housing Price Idx out at 10a ET
– Otherwise, another light day in terms of data releases
– Note yesterday’s rally was on weak volume- may be another quiet day like yesterday
