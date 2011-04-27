HedgeFundLIVE.com — Morning Notes– Asian markets saw a bit of pressure today
– In China, reports that PBOC raised capital adequacy requirement on its five largest banks
– There was a lot of back and forth denying then confirming this rumour throughout the overnight session
– Ultimately Chinese bank names sold off as a result
– In Japan, S&P cut its outlook on six automakers and suppliers, sending the Nikkei lower, closing down 1.2%
– European bourses are trading higher
– UBS earnings helped add positive tone this morning
– Dollar is weak again
click Here for full article.
http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/tuesday-morning-notes-fomc-2-day-meeting-kicks-off-today
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.