HedgeFundLIVE.com — Morning Notes– Asian markets saw a bit of pressure today

– In China, reports that PBOC raised capital adequacy requirement on its five largest banks

– There was a lot of back and forth denying then confirming this rumour throughout the overnight session

– Ultimately Chinese bank names sold off as a result

– In Japan, S&P cut its outlook on six automakers and suppliers, sending the Nikkei lower, closing down 1.2%

– European bourses are trading higher

– UBS earnings helped add positive tone this morning

– Dollar is weak again

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/tuesday-morning-notes-fomc-2-day-meeting-kicks-off-today

