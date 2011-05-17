Tuesday Morning Notes: European Bourses Weak + Slightly Worse Than Expected Economic Data = More Selling Pressure

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes



– Mixed action in global markets

– Shanghai and Nikkei both closed in the green while Hang Seng closed down 30bps

– Nikkei closed up 10bps, but that was after selling off about 70bps

– Tokyo Electric Power sold off 10% as Moody’s analysts downgraded the stock to one notch above junk status)

– European bourses are trading lower and US markets are weak in the premarket as well, with the S&P futures trading down 3.75 handles from FV ahead of the open

– UK CPI came in higher than expectations- no real reaction to this number, however

– German ZEW sentiment survey was uninspiring (Current Situation component came in better than expectations while the Economic Sentiment came in worse than expected- hence, a mixed outlook) and did not trigger any market reaction either

– Commodities market is relatively quiet this morning

CLICK HERE for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/tuesday-morning-notes-european-bourses-weak-slightly-worse-than-expected-economic-data

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.