The Stock Market Is Rallying

After three down days to start trading in 2014, U.S. stocks are rallying this morning.

The S&P 500 is up 0.5%, trading at 1835, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is 0.6% higher at 16,530.

Treasuries are mostly flat from yesterday’s close, and gold is down 0.8%, trading below $US1230 an ounce.

Data released earlier this morning revealed that the U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $US34.3 billion in November from October’s $US39.3 billion figure, way more than analysts expected. The release had no immediate impact on markets, however.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.