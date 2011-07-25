Get Ready: Dominique Strauss-Kahn's Accuser Will Tell All In An ABC Interview On Tuesday Night

The hotel maid that’s accusing DSK of assault, seen here with ABC’s Robin Roberts

Photo: Courtesy of ABC News

It’s happening.The hotel maid that’s accusing Dominique Strauss-Kahn of sexually assaulting her in a Sofitel hotel room, has given an exclusive interview to ABC News, and it’s airing on Tuesday.



The maid was interviewed by Robin Roberts.

“For the first time viewers will hear, in her own words, her version of the events that allegedly took place at the Sofitel Hotel in New York in May,” ABC says.

The full interview will air on Tuesday’s episode of “Nightline” — that’s at 11:35 pm Eastern Time, on ABC. But there are excerpts of the interview showing tomorrow on “Good Morning America” and “World News with Diane Sawyer.”

After her credibility was damaged by reports that she had lied repeatedly to prosecutors, the maid’s lawyer said she would be coming out to battle those accusations on the record.

