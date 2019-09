We are headed into the final hours of trading in the United States, and stocks are moving higher.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up about 85 points, or 0.6 per cent, while the S&P 500 is up 0.5 per cent, trading at 1570. Both indices are just off their highs of the day.

Below is a chart of the Dow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.