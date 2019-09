Photo: bzo, Flickr

Mini-bubble over.Shares of Tudou, the Chinese YouTube that went public today instantly went negative once it started trading.



After pricing at $29, it immediately fell around 15%, though it’s come back a bit.

Still, hats off to them for coming public at all in this market.

