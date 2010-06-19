Hedge Fund Trader James Pallotta Has To Pay 100K For Telling NBA Commissioner: "You Should Be Embarrassed"

One of Tudor’s former star traders, James Pallottta, is being charged 100K for telling off a NBA commissioner, says the WSJ Blog.



Apparently Pallotta didn’t agree with three reviewed calls in the fourth quarter of the Celtics loss to the Lakers in game 3 last week. (Pallotta is co-owner of the Celtics.)

So he found the game commissioner, David Stern, and told him something like, The league should be embarrassed about the officiating in this series.

Stern, who wasn’t surprised or offended, said that it wouldn’t be a real game without complaints.

But for some ridiculous reason, Pallotta will still have to dig into his pockets.

Apparently 6-figure fines are business as usual for owners who say anything critical to game officials.

The finance guys who own these teams, be warned, entering into what you think is just a conversation with an official might actually be considered a critical statement that is cause for a fine. Check out who else is at risk –>

