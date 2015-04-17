Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones is selling his other waterfront Florida mansion for $14.5 million

Julia La Roche
Legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones II just listed his stunning Florida Keys home for $US14.5 million, Realtor.com reports.

Earlier this month,the Palm Beach Daily News reported that Tudor Jones purchased Casa Apava, a waterfront estate in Palm Beach, for a $US71.2 million.

Tudor Jones’ Islamorada estate that’s on the market now sits on 6.41 acres of bayfront property. It features a main house, two guest cottages, a pool and spa, and a deep boat basin, among other amenities.

Cheri Tindall with Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Tudor Jones, who has an estimated networth of $US4.6 billion, recently made headlines for giving a dire warning about the growing gap between the rich and the poor in the US.

The estate features 12,400 square feet of living space. In addition to the main house, there are two guest cottages on the property.

The 2-story main residence has 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and 3 half baths.

The bay front estate also features a deep-water boat basin with a jetty that makes the property accessible for yachts.

Naturally, there's a swimming pool on the premises.

There's also a hot tub.

The outdoor space is just incredible.

Imagine all the pool parties you could host when you're not relaxing and taking in the Florida sunshine.

It looks like paradise.

The views are simply breathtaking.

There's a tennis court on site.

There's also a volleyball court.

The living room looks spacious.

It looks like Paul Tudor Jones has a penchant for fish taxidermy...

The high ceilings and fans make the living space look like an inviting place to cool off after a day in the sun.

And check out that aquarium!

It's like a mini coral reef inside the home.

And there's another fish tank!

The kitchen is bright and airy.

The dining room offers spectacular waterfront views.

The rooms feature plenty of windows offering great views and plenty of natural light.

Here's a shot of the master suite.

The blue bathroom looks luxurious too.

You could always set up some trading screens and keep on eye one the market and the ocean.

The barbecue and wet bar area looks like an amazing place to entertain friends and family.

The estate has balconies.

And docks...

And beautiful Key West style gardens and architecture.

Here's one of the guest houses.

And here's the other.

And there's a garage.

