Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones is selling his other waterfront Florida mansion for $14.5 million

Legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones II just listed his stunning Florida Keys home for $US14.5 million, Realtor.com reports.
Earlier this month,the Palm Beach Daily News reported that Tudor Jones purchased Casa Apava, a waterfront estate in Palm Beach, for a $US71.2 million.
Tudor Jones’ Islamorada estate that’s on the market now sits on 6.41 acres of bayfront property. It features a main house, two guest cottages, a pool and spa, and a deep boat basin, among other amenities.
Cheri Tindall with Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.
Tudor Jones, who has an estimated networth of $US4.6 billion, recently made headlines for giving a dire warning about the growing gap between the rich and the poor in the US.
The estate features 12,400 square feet of living space. In addition to the main house, there are two guest cottages on the property.
The bay front estate also features a deep-water boat basin with a jetty that makes the property accessible for yachts.
Imagine all the pool parties you could host when you're not relaxing and taking in the Florida sunshine.
The high ceilings and fans make the living space look like an inviting place to cool off after a day in the sun.
