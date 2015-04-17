Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones is selling his other waterfront Florida mansion for $14.5 million

Legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones II just listed his stunning Florida Keys home for $US14.5 million, Realtor.com reports.

Earlier this month,the Palm Beach Daily News reported that Tudor Jones purchased Casa Apava, a waterfront estate in Palm Beach, for a $US71.2 million.

Tudor Jones’ Islamorada estate that’s on the market now sits on 6.41 acres of bayfront property. It features a main house, two guest cottages, a pool and spa, and a deep boat basin, among other amenities.

Cheri Tindall with Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Tudor Jones, who has an estimated networth of $US4.6 billion, recently made headlines for giving a dire warning about the growing gap between the rich and the poor in the US.

