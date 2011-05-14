Tudor Dumps Barrick Gold And Citi

It’s hard to analyse the 13f holdings reported by Tudor Investment Corp, Paul Tudor Jones’ shop, because he holds so many stocks and all 13fs show are his longs, but we found a few interesting changes.



Based on our Bloomberg terminal’s analysis of the big changes in Tudor’s long portfolio from the fourth quarter to the first, Tudor sold off his holdings in Barrick gold and Citi, which were in his top 10 long holdings in the fourth quarter.

Tudor also picked up some energy and info tech stocks and dumped materials.

Click here to see Tudor’s most recent 13F.

Click here to see Tudor’s 13f from 4Q2011.

