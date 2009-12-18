Tudor Funds Closes Global Emerging Markets Hedge Fund

One of Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor hedge funds is returning money to investors and closing down.



Tudor Global Emerging Markets sent out an email to investors yesterday telling them that they were shutting down due to performance.

The fund didn’t have negative performance, the email said, just bad relative performance.

Tudor Global Emerging Markets was a satellite fund seeded by Tudor based in Singapore.

