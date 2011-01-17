Tucson Shooting Victim Arrested For Threatening Tea Party Co-Founder At ABC 'This Week' Taping

This is a bizarre, and sad, turn of events.



James Eric Fuller, 63, who was shot in the knee during the shootings last Saturday in Tucson, was arrested yesterday for threatening Tucson Tea Party co-founder Trent Humphries during the taping of an ABC “This Week” town hall.

The town hall, taped yesterday in Tucson, was hosted by ABC News Anchor Christiane Amanpour, who sat with Col. Bill Badger, who helped tackle Jared Lee Loughner; intern Daniel Hernandez, who ran to help Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, and Patricia Maisch, who grabbed a magazine away from Loughner.

But the situation became strained when the conversation turned to gun control. When State Rep. Terri Proud explained current gun legislation, she was booed by the audience. Trent Humphries, co-founder of the Tucson Tea Party, rose from the audience to suggest that discussion about gun control laws should be delayed until those who were killed during the shooting were buried.

Fuller, who was shot in the knee on January 8, allegedly became increasingly agitated, and began booing Humphries. He took a photograph of Humphries, and yelled “You’re dead.”

Police told the press that Fuller was arrested on misdemeanour charges of disorderly conduct and making a threat. He was also involuntarily committed to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The event ended shortly thereafter. As police officers approached Fuller to escort him out of the building, some witnesses thought they heard Fuller yelling, “What’s the matter — with you — whores?”

Humphries gave the following statement: “This is another sad piece to add to an already tragic set of events. My hope continues to remain that we as a community be allowed the ability to heal and focus on those things that will best help our city and its citizens recover from this deadly tragedy.”

Video coverage of the incident is below.





