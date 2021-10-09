Tucker Carlson cites a ‘smart analysis’ from the Unabomber’s manifesto during an interview with Andrew Yang about America’s two-party system

In this April 4, 1996 file photo, Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber, is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the federal courthouse in Helena, Mont. AP Photo/John Youngbear, File

On Wednesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox News figurehead Tucker Carlson cited Unabomber Ted Kaczynski’s manifesto during a discussion with former Democratic presidential and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang on the country’s two-party system.

Yang’s appearance on the talk show came three days after he announced his departure from the Democratic Party to create a third party, the prospectively named “Forward Party.” He told Carlson he wants to offset the two-party system, temper political polarization, and find a “middle ground in American politics.”

In response, Carlson said he thought the Unabomber wrote a convincingly “smart analysis” about the way systems work despite being a bad person.

“[The Unabomber’s] argument is that large organizations over time morph into purely self-preservation projects. A big system in the end protects itself. Our two-party system is certainly in that category,” Carlson said.

CNN anchor Jim Acosta questioned Yang on Saturday about his decision to appear on the Fox show, calling Carlson a “bad person” who “spouts off white nationalist talking points.”

“As you know, Tucker commands a massive audience, and if you wanted to try to build a unifying popular movement that does call attention to the fact that our system’s not working really for anyone, you have to, again, reach out,” Yang responded. “That’s what I was doing on that show.”

In order to be recognized as a third party by the Federal Election Commission, the Forward Party will need to be registered state-by-state. It currently exists in the form of a political action committee.